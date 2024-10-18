Left Menu

Major Seizure: Customs Crackdown on iPhone 16 Smuggling

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport have confiscated 45 iPhone 16s from five passengers attempting to smuggle them into India. Valued at approximately Rs 44 lakhs, the phones were seized from passengers arriving from Washington and Hong Kong in separate incidents this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:03 IST
Major Seizure: Customs Crackdown on iPhone 16 Smuggling
In a significant operation at Indira Gandhi International Airport, customs officials have seized 45 iPhone 16 units from five passengers who allegedly tried to smuggle the devices into India. The phones, valued at approximately Rs 44 lakhs, were confiscated from passengers arriving from Washington and Hong Kong.

According to a post on social media platform X by Delhi Customs, 37 iPhone 16s were taken from a passenger traveling on an Air India flight AI 104 from Washington. Additionally, eight more devices were discovered in the luggage of four travelers coming from Hong Kong.

Earlier this month, a similar operation led to the seizure of 42 iPhone 16 Pro Max units from five different passengers involved in separate smuggling attempts. This highlights a growing trend of electronic device smuggling at the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

