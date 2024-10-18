Major Seizure: Customs Crackdown on iPhone 16 Smuggling

In a significant operation at Indira Gandhi International Airport, customs officials have seized 45 iPhone 16 units from five passengers who allegedly tried to smuggle the devices into India. The phones, valued at approximately Rs 44 lakhs, were confiscated from passengers arriving from Washington and Hong Kong.

According to a post on social media platform X by Delhi Customs, 37 iPhone 16s were taken from a passenger traveling on an Air India flight AI 104 from Washington. Additionally, eight more devices were discovered in the luggage of four travelers coming from Hong Kong.

Earlier this month, a similar operation led to the seizure of 42 iPhone 16 Pro Max units from five different passengers involved in separate smuggling attempts. This highlights a growing trend of electronic device smuggling at the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)