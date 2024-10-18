Global Poverty Crisis: Over 1 Billion Affected Amid Conflicts

A new report by the UN Development Programme and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative reveals that over one billion people are currently living in acute poverty. Of these, more than half are children, and nearly 40% reside in countries experiencing conflict and fragility.

The Multi-dimensional Poverty Index (MPI), published since 2010, uses 10 indicators to assess poverty levels. It indicates that the bulk of underprivileged populations reside in rural areas, specifically in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, with significant numbers living in countries like India, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Congo.

The report highlights that poverty is exacerbated in conflict zones, with millions enduring harsh deprivations in basic needs. Experts argue for fostering peace and targeting resources efficiently to combat poverty, especially in severely affected regions like Burkina Faso.

(With inputs from agencies.)