Left Menu

Global Poverty Crisis: Over 1 Billion Affected Amid Conflicts

The latest UN Development Programme report highlights that over 1 billion people live in acute poverty, predominantly in conflict-affected areas, sub-Saharan Africa, and South Asia. It underscores the acute deprivations faced by impoverished populations, particularly children, and emphasizes the need for targeted anti-poverty efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:25 IST
Global Poverty Crisis: Over 1 Billion Affected Amid Conflicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A new report by the UN Development Programme and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative reveals that over one billion people are currently living in acute poverty. Of these, more than half are children, and nearly 40% reside in countries experiencing conflict and fragility.

The Multi-dimensional Poverty Index (MPI), published since 2010, uses 10 indicators to assess poverty levels. It indicates that the bulk of underprivileged populations reside in rural areas, specifically in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, with significant numbers living in countries like India, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Congo.

The report highlights that poverty is exacerbated in conflict zones, with millions enduring harsh deprivations in basic needs. Experts argue for fostering peace and targeting resources efficiently to combat poverty, especially in severely affected regions like Burkina Faso.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024