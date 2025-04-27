Left Menu

High-Level Meetings: Yogi Adityanath Engages with National Leaders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The meetings followed Adityanath's inspection of a modern airstrip in Shahjahanpur, which will serve as a training ground for Indian Air Force operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 21:11 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged in significant high-level discussions during his recent visits to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Vice President's Secretariat revealed details with pictures on X, showcasing the influential dialogue between Dhankhar and Adityanath.

Prior to these meetings, Adityanath inspected an advanced airstrip in Shahjahanpur, designed for Indian Air Force landing practice, highlighting his commitment to state and national security initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

