Nine Arrests Made in NCP Leader Siddique's Murder Case

Mumbai police have apprehended five additional suspects in the murder case of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, raising the total number of arrests to nine. A Mumbai police official confirmed the development Friday.

Raids carried out by the Crime Branch in Panvel and Karjat, located in the neighboring Raigad district, led to these latest arrests, following specific intelligence. The accused are believed to be involved in both the conspiracy and execution of the crime, and their connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which allegedly shot Siddique, are under scrutiny.

Siddique was gravely injured on October 12 near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office and later succumbed to his injuries. Previously arrested suspects include two alleged shooters caught by police and civilians immediately after the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)