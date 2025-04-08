Left Menu

Conspiracy Unveiled: Arrests Made in Punjab BJP Leader's Residence Blast

Two individuals have been detained following an explosion at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's Jalandhar residence. Police linked the act to a conspiracy by Pakistan's ISI to incite communal unrest in Punjab. The case was swiftly resolved in 12 hours, preventing potential violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:04 IST
Conspiracy Unveiled: Arrests Made in Punjab BJP Leader's Residence Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to a recent explosion at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar, Punjab Police have arrested two individuals suspected of involvement. The arrests were announced by Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla, who confirmed the recovery of an e-rickshaw allegedly used in the crime.

According to Shukla, the plot was orchestrated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in collaboration with notorious gangsters, aiming to disrupt communal harmony in Punjab. Punjab Police, in coordination with central agencies, acted quickly to intercept this threat, resolving the case within 12 hours of the blast.

While specific details about the accused are withheld, investigations continue, including probing potential connections to Babbar Khalsa International. The incident marked the first targeting of a prominent politician's home amidst similar blasts in the region, underscoring the seriousness of the threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

