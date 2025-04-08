Conspiracy Unveiled: Arrests Made in Punjab BJP Leader's Residence Blast

In a swift response to a recent explosion at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar, Punjab Police have arrested two individuals suspected of involvement. The arrests were announced by Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla, who confirmed the recovery of an e-rickshaw allegedly used in the crime.

According to Shukla, the plot was orchestrated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in collaboration with notorious gangsters, aiming to disrupt communal harmony in Punjab. Punjab Police, in coordination with central agencies, acted quickly to intercept this threat, resolving the case within 12 hours of the blast.

While specific details about the accused are withheld, investigations continue, including probing potential connections to Babbar Khalsa International. The incident marked the first targeting of a prominent politician's home amidst similar blasts in the region, underscoring the seriousness of the threat.

