UNIFIL Under Fire: The Tension in Southern Lebanon

The U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, reports multiple attacks by Israeli forces. Tensions between UNIFIL and Israel have increased, with peacekeepers targeted and aid efforts hindered by shelling. Accusations of the use of white phosphorus by Israel raise further concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:55 IST
In recent days, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, UNIFIL, has faced several 'deliberate' attacks by Israeli forces, according to its spokesperson Andrea Tenenti. The mission's attempts to assist civilians in the war-torn region have been obstructed by Israeli shelling, impacting the villages in southern Lebanon.

Two UNIFIL peacekeepers were recently injured in an Israeli strike, leading to criticism from countries contributing troops to the 10,000-member force. Despite Israeli claims that U.N. forces act as a shield for Hezbollah fighters, UNIFIL refuses to withdraw from the area, stressing the importance of its role in monitoring ongoing hostilities.

Amid rising tensions, UNIFIL has faced incidents, including an Israeli incursion into a UNIFIL site and allegations of white phosphorus use by Israeli forces. As the community grapples with the devastation along the Blue Line, the mission remains committed to de-escalating the situation while working to provide aid to affected civilians.

