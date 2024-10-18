Left Menu

Escalating Violence: Olive Groves in West Bank Under Siege

The United Nations humanitarian office has accused Israel of employing 'war-like' tactics against Palestinians in the West Bank. The reported violence includes attacks on olive groves and killings of Palestinians. The escalating conflict has increased food insecurity and drawn international condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:10 IST
Escalating Violence: Olive Groves in West Bank Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions continue to mount as the United Nations humanitarian office condemned Israel for 'war-like' approaches against Palestinians in the West Bank, highlighting the destruction of olive groves and multiple killings by Israeli forces and settlers.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), October alone has seen 32 attacks on Palestinians and their properties, predominantly involving the demolition of olive trees. This situation represents an economic blow to Palestinian families reliant on the olive harvest.

Amid international concerns, Western allies have called for a halt to the violence, which has also increased food insecurity, as reported by a recent World Food Programme statement. This surge in violence follows the Hamas-led attack on Israel in October last year, which led to intensified military operations in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

