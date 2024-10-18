Escalating Violence: Olive Groves in West Bank Under Siege

Tensions continue to mount as the United Nations humanitarian office condemned Israel for 'war-like' approaches against Palestinians in the West Bank, highlighting the destruction of olive groves and multiple killings by Israeli forces and settlers.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), October alone has seen 32 attacks on Palestinians and their properties, predominantly involving the demolition of olive trees. This situation represents an economic blow to Palestinian families reliant on the olive harvest.

Amid international concerns, Western allies have called for a halt to the violence, which has also increased food insecurity, as reported by a recent World Food Programme statement. This surge in violence follows the Hamas-led attack on Israel in October last year, which led to intensified military operations in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)