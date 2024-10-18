Left Menu

Leader's Death Sparks Hope for Peace Amid Ongoing Conflict

Hamas confirmed that its leader, Yahya Sinwar, was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. His death may open avenues for peace, as families of hostages held in Gaza push for new negotiations. In the ongoing conflict, both sides continue to engage in military actions, with involvement from Iran and Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Hamas confirmed on Friday that its leader, Yahya Sinwar, was killed in Gaza by Israeli forces. The militant group insists that hostages will not be released until a ceasefire is in effect and Israeli troops withdraw.

Sinwar's death could shift the dynamics of the Gaza conflict, as Israel continues its offensive against Hezbollah, backed by Iran, with ongoing military actions in Lebanon. Hezbollah has responded with precision-guided missiles and drones into Israel.

As hostilities escalate, hostages' families urge the Israeli government to use Sinwar's death as leverage in negotiation efforts. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu plans to conduct a special meeting to discuss potential release discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

