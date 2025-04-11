Iran-U.S. Talks: A Genuine Diplomatic Chance
Iran is open to negotiating with its longstanding adversary, the United States, with talks planned in Oman. The Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasizes a desire to evaluate the intent of the U.S. side, reflecting a cautious approach towards potentially easing hostilities.
In an unexpected diplomatic move, Iran is set to engage in negotiations with its long-term adversary, the United States, according to a recent social media announcement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
The talks, scheduled to take place in Oman, have been described by Iran as a 'genuine chance' to assess the intentions of the United States and explore potential areas of agreement.
Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated on Friday that the upcoming discussions will provide an opportunity to gauge the resolve of the U.S. side, indicating cautious optimism from Tehran regarding a potential thaw in relations.
