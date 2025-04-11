Iran-U.S. Talks: A Genuine Diplomatic Chance

In an unexpected diplomatic move, Iran is set to engage in negotiations with its long-term adversary, the United States, according to a recent social media announcement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

The talks, scheduled to take place in Oman, have been described by Iran as a 'genuine chance' to assess the intentions of the United States and explore potential areas of agreement.

Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated on Friday that the upcoming discussions will provide an opportunity to gauge the resolve of the U.S. side, indicating cautious optimism from Tehran regarding a potential thaw in relations.

