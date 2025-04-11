Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran-U.S. Talks Set for Historic Negotiation

Iran prepares to engage in direct negotiations with the United States this weekend, giving these critical talks a "genuine chance". The discussions, centered on Iran's nuclear program, will take place in Oman. Iranian and U.S. leaders aim to assess mutual intentions and seek a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 10:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Talks between Iran and the United States are set to take place this weekend, with both parties appearing ready to gauge each other's intentions. The Iranian foreign ministry stated that these negotiations are being given a "genuine chance".

President Donald Trump's unexpected announcement on Monday revealed that direct discussions would commence in Oman, with a focus on Iran's nuclear program. This decision surprised many, as Iran had previously indicated that talks would remain indirect, mediated by Omani officials.

This significant diplomatic effort sees Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff spearheading their respective delegations, while Oman's foreign minister, Badr al-Busaidi, will play a pivotal intermediary role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

