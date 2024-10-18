Left Menu

ED Probes PFI's Alleged Terror Activities and Fundraising Tactics

The Enforcement Directorate unveiled that the Popular Front of India aims to orchestrate an Islamic movement through various methods, including non-violent air raids and 'guerilla theatre.' Assets worth over Rs 35 crore linked to PFI have been seized. The PFI is accused of violent training and attempting to incite unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:03 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused the Popular Front of India (PFI) of attempting to create an Islamic movement in India through what it described as 'jihad,' using non-violent air raids and 'guerilla theatre,' besides other means of cruelty and subjugation.

In its ongoing investigation, the agency has attached assets worth more than Rs 35 crore, which it claims are controlled by the PFI through various trusts, companies, and individuals. The PFI was banned by the Indian government in September 2022 following raids conducted by the ED, the NIA, and numerous state police forces across the country.

The ED alleged that the PFI's true intentions differ from its stated objectives as a social movement. It accused the group of violent training and inciting unrest nationwide, including during the February 2020 Delhi riots, and is probing fundraising efforts both domestically and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

