Punjab Police Crack Sikh Activist's Murder Case, Nab Mastermind

The Punjab Police have successfully unraveled the murder mystery of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh, identifying gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh as the mastermind behind the assassination.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the investigation linked Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla and jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh to the case, resulting in the arrest of three individuals.

The police have noted that various modules, including international links, were used in executing the murder, with ongoing efforts to capture all involved conspirators as the investigation continues to unfold.

