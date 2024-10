Italian PM Advocates Stronger UNIFIL in Lebanon

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has advocated for a bolstering of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, UNIFIL, during her visit to Beirut.

Speaking alongside Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Meloni asserted that strengthening UNIFIL's capabilities while ensuring its impartial stance is critical to moving forward. 'Only by strengthening UNIFIL while maintaining its impartiality, we will be able to turn the page,' she stated.

Her comments came amid recent tensions involving Israeli actions towards UNIFIL troops, which she deemed unacceptable. She reiterated the need for enhanced support for the mission to effectively carry out its duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)