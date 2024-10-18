Left Menu

Rupees and Polls: Massive Election Seizures in Jharkhand

Ahead of Jharkhand's assembly elections, authorities seized cash, liquor, drugs, and goods worth Rs 1.25 crore. The raids are an effort to curb voter influence as the state prepares for elections on November 13 and 20. Electoral arrangements accommodate 2.60 crore voters, including first-timers and PwD individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:29 IST
Authorities in Jharkhand have seized cash, liquor, drugs, and other valuables amounting to Rs 1.25 crore ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, slated for November 13 and 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

The crackdown followed the election announcement, during which Rs 28 lakh in cash, liquor worth Rs 21 lakh, drugs valued at Rs 18 lakh, and freebies estimated at Rs 64 lakh were recovered, according to Additional Chief Electoral Officer Neha Arora. Items under the freebies category are considered voter influence tools.

Police accounted for Rs 64 lakh in seizures, while the State Goods and Services Tax and Commercial Tax Department retrieved Rs 28 lakh, and the state excise department seized Rs 24 lakh. As of now, three nominations have been submitted for the first phase of polling, set to involve 43 assembly constituencies, with a total of 2.60 crore eligible voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

