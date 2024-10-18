Italy Challenges Court Ruling on Migrant Detention Plan
Italy's Interior Minister, Matteo Piantedosi, announced an appeal against a court ruling that dismissed government orders to detain migrants in Albania. The decision favors migrants' rights to be relocated to Italy, undermining Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's strategy to process asylum-seekers abroad.
Italy is set to appeal a Rome court decision that rejected government efforts to detain migrants in Albania, according to Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. He declared the government's intent to pursue the matter through judicial channels.
The court's ruling permits migrants housed in an Albanian facility to relocate to Italy, challenging Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's initiative to handle asylum applications outside national borders.
Piantedosi emphasized the government's determination to assert its stance, as this ruling poses a significant setback to the administration's immigration policies.
