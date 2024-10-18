Left Menu

Italy Challenges Court Ruling on Migrant Detention Plan

Italy's Interior Minister, Matteo Piantedosi, announced an appeal against a court ruling that dismissed government orders to detain migrants in Albania. The decision favors migrants' rights to be relocated to Italy, undermining Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's strategy to process asylum-seekers abroad.

Updated: 18-10-2024 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy is set to appeal a Rome court decision that rejected government efforts to detain migrants in Albania, according to Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. He declared the government's intent to pursue the matter through judicial channels.

The court's ruling permits migrants housed in an Albanian facility to relocate to Italy, challenging Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's initiative to handle asylum applications outside national borders.

Piantedosi emphasized the government's determination to assert its stance, as this ruling poses a significant setback to the administration's immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

