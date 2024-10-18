Constructive Diplomacy: David Lammy and Wang Yi's Pledge for Dialogue

In a significant diplomatic development, Britain hailed a meeting between its Foreign Minister, David Lammy, and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, as constructive. The dialogue underscored the importance of maintaining an open line of communication between the two nations.

The discussions spanned the breadth of the bilateral relationship, touching on both areas of pragmatic cooperation and more contentious issues. The overarching theme remained the necessity of keeping dialogue channels open.

Both the British Foreign Secretary and the Chinese Foreign Minister committed to holding regular ministerial-level talks to reinforce and nurture their government-to-government communication strategy, as outlined in a statement from the foreign office.

(With inputs from agencies.)