Left Menu

Constructive Diplomacy: David Lammy and Wang Yi's Pledge for Dialogue

The meeting between Britain's Foreign Minister David Lammy and China's Wang Yi was termed as constructive, as both nations emphasized the importance of open dialogue. They discussed bilateral cooperation and contentious issues, agreeing to maintain and hold regular ministerial-level discussions to ensure effective communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:58 IST
Constructive Diplomacy: David Lammy and Wang Yi's Pledge for Dialogue
David Lammy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant diplomatic development, Britain hailed a meeting between its Foreign Minister, David Lammy, and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, as constructive. The dialogue underscored the importance of maintaining an open line of communication between the two nations.

The discussions spanned the breadth of the bilateral relationship, touching on both areas of pragmatic cooperation and more contentious issues. The overarching theme remained the necessity of keeping dialogue channels open.

Both the British Foreign Secretary and the Chinese Foreign Minister committed to holding regular ministerial-level talks to reinforce and nurture their government-to-government communication strategy, as outlined in a statement from the foreign office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024