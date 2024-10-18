Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Cop Secures Bail Amidst Multi-State Gambling App Probe

A sessions court granted anticipatory bail to Chandresh Verma, a suspended Chhattisgarh policeman, involved in a Mahadev online betting case. Verma's bail was granted amidst claims that the case was already being investigated by multiple agencies and accusations of extortion by the complainant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:21 IST
In a significant development, the sessions court has awarded anticipatory bail to Chandresh Verma, a suspended assistant inspector from Chhattisgarh, who is implicated in a high-profile Mahadev online betting case.

Presided over by Judge V M Pathade, the decision on October 16 comes as Verma argued through his legal counsel that he is a victim of legal double jeopardy, being prosecuted in both Mumbai and Chhattisgarh for related offenses.

The defense claims suggest the FIR was framed on misleading information by a complainant with ulterior motives, aiming to extort money. Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have named 32 individuals in a Rs 15,000 crore fraud investigation involving the betting app's 'promoter'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

