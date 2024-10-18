Biden Sees Potential for Middle East Ceasefire Amid Tensions
U.S. President Joe Biden indicated a potential opportunity to reduce conflict between Israel and Iran in the Middle East. Though specific details remain undisclosed, Biden believes in a possible ceasefire in Lebanon but anticipates challenges in Gaza due to ongoing hostilities from Hamas and Hezbollah.
U.S. President Joe Biden expressed hope for a temporary resolution to the longstanding conflict between Israel and Iran on Friday, signaling a potential diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East.
During a briefing in Berlin, Biden mentioned his understanding of Israel's planned retaliation against an October 1 missile attack by Iran, though he refrained from providing details. The region remains tense with Israel poised to respond.
While Biden sees a chance for a ceasefire in Lebanon, he acknowledged greater difficulties in achieving peace in Gaza. The continuing pledges from Israel and groups like Hamas and Hezbollah to sustain fighting overshadowed aspirations for an end to over a year of escalating violence in the Middle East, despite the recent death of Palestinian leader Yahya Sinwar.
