High-Profile Arrests: Bihar IAS Officer and Ex-RJD MLA in Money Laundering Case
Bihar-cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case concerning disproportionate assets. The arrests followed fresh searches and are linked to an FIR by Bihar Police's Special Vigilance Unit, involving corruption charges.
In a significant development, Bihar-cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and ex-RJD MLA Gulab Yadav have been detained by the Enforcement Directorate on charges related to money laundering and disproportionate assets, sources revealed on Friday.
Hans, arrested in Patna, and Yadav, who was taken into custody in Delhi, are accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The arrests came after renewed searches by the ED.
The accusations are rooted in an FIR from the Special Vigilance Unit of Bihar Police, filed last month, which cites corruption involving Hans and Yadav. The SVU is currently examining the information provided by the central agency, involving 14 accused, including family members. The unit will seek custody for in-depth questioning.
