UPSC Postpones ESE-2025: More Prep Time for Aspirants

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the Engineering Services Examination (ESE)-2025, providing more preparation time for candidates. This decision comes after changes in recruitment processes for the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), combining Civil Services Examinations and ESE for officer selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 00:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 00:51 IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a delay in the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025, allowing aspirants additional time to prepare. This decision follows the government's adjustment in recruitment policies for the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), integrating both the Civil Services Examinations and ESE for the selection of officers.

The UPSC stated that the ESE (Preliminary) and ESE (Main) exams are now rescheduled for June 8 and August 10, 2025, respectively. This shift in schedule is designed to accommodate changes highlighted in the Ministry of Railways' Indian Railway Management Service (Amendment) Rules, 2024, affecting recruitment processes.

The Commission has also modified the application process, opening a new window from October 18 to November 22. During this period, both new applicants and those who applied previously can make necessary changes. A correction window from November 23 to 29 will provide further opportunity for applicants to edit their details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

