Gandhi Appeals to President Over West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Crisis

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has called on President Droupadi Murmu to address the crisis stemming from the West Bengal teacher recruitment debacle.

This follows the Supreme Court's recent decision to void the appointment of 25,753 teachers, citing irregularities in the recruitment process conducted in 2016.

Gandhi emphasized the injustice faced by qualified teachers at risk of losing their jobs and urged for intervention to allow those untainted to continue teaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)