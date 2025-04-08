Gandhi Appeals to President Over West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Crisis
Rahul Gandhi has urged President Droupadi Murmu to intervene in West Bengal's teacher recruitment crisis. The Supreme Court invalidated 25,753 teacher positions due to irregularities. Gandhi highlighted the plight of untainted teachers facing termination, stressing the impact on students and the teachers' families. WBBSE seeks order modification.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has called on President Droupadi Murmu to address the crisis stemming from the West Bengal teacher recruitment debacle.
This follows the Supreme Court's recent decision to void the appointment of 25,753 teachers, citing irregularities in the recruitment process conducted in 2016.
Gandhi emphasized the injustice faced by qualified teachers at risk of losing their jobs and urged for intervention to allow those untainted to continue teaching.
