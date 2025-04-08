Left Menu

Gandhi Appeals to President Over West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Crisis

Rahul Gandhi has urged President Droupadi Murmu to intervene in West Bengal's teacher recruitment crisis. The Supreme Court invalidated 25,753 teacher positions due to irregularities. Gandhi highlighted the plight of untainted teachers facing termination, stressing the impact on students and the teachers' families. WBBSE seeks order modification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:57 IST
Gandhi Appeals to President Over West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has called on President Droupadi Murmu to address the crisis stemming from the West Bengal teacher recruitment debacle.

This follows the Supreme Court's recent decision to void the appointment of 25,753 teachers, citing irregularities in the recruitment process conducted in 2016.

Gandhi emphasized the injustice faced by qualified teachers at risk of losing their jobs and urged for intervention to allow those untainted to continue teaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025