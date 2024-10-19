Turkey's Diplomatic Maneuver Amid Middle-East Tensions

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in crucial discussions with representatives of Hamas on Friday, offering condolences following the death of Yahya Sinwar, a leader of the Palestinian Islamist group, revealed a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Fidan took the opportunity to stress Turkey's resolve in deploying all diplomatic resources to galvanize the international community. This move aims to address and mitigate the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, a spokesperson highlighted.

The meeting underscores Turkey's active diplomatic role within the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, signaling its commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)