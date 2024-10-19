Left Menu

Turkey's Diplomatic Maneuver Amid Middle-East Tensions

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held discussions with Hamas representatives, expressing condolences over Yahya Sinwar's death. Fidan emphasized Turkey's commitment to leveraging diplomatic channels to rally international support against the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 19-10-2024 01:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 01:31 IST
Turkey's Diplomatic Maneuver Amid Middle-East Tensions
Hakan Fidan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in crucial discussions with representatives of Hamas on Friday, offering condolences following the death of Yahya Sinwar, a leader of the Palestinian Islamist group, revealed a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Fidan took the opportunity to stress Turkey's resolve in deploying all diplomatic resources to galvanize the international community. This move aims to address and mitigate the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, a spokesperson highlighted.

The meeting underscores Turkey's active diplomatic role within the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, signaling its commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024