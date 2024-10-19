Turkey's Diplomatic Maneuver Amid Middle-East Tensions
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held discussions with Hamas representatives, expressing condolences over Yahya Sinwar's death. Fidan emphasized Turkey's commitment to leveraging diplomatic channels to rally international support against the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Fidan took the opportunity to stress Turkey's resolve in deploying all diplomatic resources to galvanize the international community. This move aims to address and mitigate the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, a spokesperson highlighted.
The meeting underscores Turkey's active diplomatic role within the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, signaling its commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region.
