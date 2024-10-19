UN Tightens Arms Embargo to Combat Haiti's Gang Violence
The UN Security Council has unanimously voted to expand the arms embargo in Haiti to all weapon types, addressing severe gang violence. The resolution urges UN nations to curb arms trafficking, extends sanctions, and supports multinational forces aiding Haitian police. Assistance from international partners is needed.
The UN Security Council has taken a firm stance on Haiti's escalating gang violence by unanimously voting to expand the arms embargo to include all weapons and ammunition. This decision, announced Friday, highlights the council's grave concern over the impoverished Caribbean nation's critical security situation.
The resolution calls for the 193 U.N. member states to undertake measures preventing the illegal trafficking and diversion of arms into Haiti. According to UN experts, sophisticated weapons are being smuggled mainly from the United States, particularly Florida, into the hands of gang members and criminals.
Furthermore, the Security Council extended travel bans and asset freezes on blacklisted individuals, maintaining these measures for another year. Notably, two new names, including a notorious gang leader and a former parliament member accused of arms trafficking, were added to this list in late September.
