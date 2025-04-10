UK Slaps Sanctions on Georgian Officials Amid Human Rights Violations

In a significant diplomatic move, the UK on Thursday sanctioned four Georgian officials, including Shalva Bedoidze, the country's first deputy minister of internal affairs. These sanctions arise from accusations of permitting severe human rights abuses amid ongoing protests in Georgia.

The unrest ignited in November when the ruling Georgian Dream party announced a suspension of European Union accession discussions until 2028. The British government pinpointed Bedoidze's role in infringing on protestors' rights by allowing cruel and inhumane treatment during protests, underlining the disproportionate use of force by police.

Also named in the sanctions are Mirza Kezevadze, deputy head of the special tasks department, general prosecutor Giorgi Gabitashvi, and Karlo Katsitadze, head of a special investigatory service. Criticism was directed at Gabitashvi and Katsitadze for their inadequate investigation of the violence. All sanctioned individuals face a travel ban to the UK and a freeze on their UK assets.

