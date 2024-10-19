Historic Drug Bust: Mexico's Navy Achieves Record Seizure

In a landmark operation, Mexico's navy announced on Friday the arrest of 23 individuals as part of its largest-ever drug seizure, thwarting the transport of 8.4 thousand kilograms of illicit substances off the nation's southwestern Pacific shores.

This operation, hailed as unprecedented in the history of the institution, saw authorities seize a significant quantity of contraband, alongside 8.7 thousand liters of fuel and six boats in the regions surrounding Lazaro Cardenas in Michoacan, extending further south near Guerrero state.

Following the arrests, the detainees and confiscated materials were promptly handed over to relevant authorities for a thorough investigation. The navy estimates the seized items to be valued at a minimum of two billion pesos, as pressure mounts between Mexico and the United States to curb drug trafficking and firearms flow across the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)