Tragedy at the Coal Mine: Jawan's Untimely Demise
A trooper from the Tripura State Rifles allegedly died by suicide using his service weapon at a coal mine in Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred during his security duty. Police indicate he was reportedly under stress due to family issues, but no note was found.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a jawan from the Tripura State Rifles reportedly died by suicide while on security duty at a coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.
The incident took place on Friday night at the Kusmunda open cast coal mine, operated by South Eastern Coalfield Limited. The trooper, Azad Singh, allegedly used his service rifle, an AK-47, to take his own life at the location, according to Korba's Additional Superintendent of Police, Neha Verma.
Born in Rajasthan, Singh was reportedly under significant stress due to a family dispute, although authorities were unable to recover any suicide note to confirm a motive. His death is under investigation as officials work to determine the factors leading to this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Mumbai: Teen's Battle with Depression Ends in Suicide
Supreme Court Clarifies Legal Principles in Abetment of Suicide Cases
SECL's Green Initiative: A Rs 169 Crore Plantation Push
Karachi Suicide Bomber Identified in Airport Blast Probe
Campus Crisis: Fourth PhD Student Suicide at IIT Kanpur in a Year