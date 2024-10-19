Tragedy at the Coal Mine: Jawan's Untimely Demise

In a tragic incident, a jawan from the Tripura State Rifles reportedly died by suicide while on security duty at a coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

The incident took place on Friday night at the Kusmunda open cast coal mine, operated by South Eastern Coalfield Limited. The trooper, Azad Singh, allegedly used his service rifle, an AK-47, to take his own life at the location, according to Korba's Additional Superintendent of Police, Neha Verma.

Born in Rajasthan, Singh was reportedly under significant stress due to a family dispute, although authorities were unable to recover any suicide note to confirm a motive. His death is under investigation as officials work to determine the factors leading to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)