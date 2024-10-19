Left Menu

Tragedy at the Coal Mine: Jawan's Untimely Demise

A trooper from the Tripura State Rifles allegedly died by suicide using his service weapon at a coal mine in Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred during his security duty. Police indicate he was reportedly under stress due to family issues, but no note was found.

Updated: 19-10-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 10:47 IST
Tragedy at the Coal Mine: Jawan's Untimely Demise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

In a tragic incident, a jawan from the Tripura State Rifles reportedly died by suicide while on security duty at a coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

The incident took place on Friday night at the Kusmunda open cast coal mine, operated by South Eastern Coalfield Limited. The trooper, Azad Singh, allegedly used his service rifle, an AK-47, to take his own life at the location, according to Korba's Additional Superintendent of Police, Neha Verma.

Born in Rajasthan, Singh was reportedly under significant stress due to a family dispute, although authorities were unable to recover any suicide note to confirm a motive. His death is under investigation as officials work to determine the factors leading to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

