Three Women Arrested in Satna for Alleged Anti-Conversion Activities

Authorities in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh have detained three women for allegedly attempting to convert local residents to Christianity, a police official reported on Saturday.

The enforcement of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, an anti-conversion legislation, led to their arrest following a complaint filed by a local man. The trio allegedly approached Adarsh Tripathi, promising a cure for his ailing father if he embraced Christianity.

Tripathi further alleged that the women made derogatory comments about Hinduism. The suspects, Sonu Saket, Parvati Saket, and Archana Saket, were subsequently taken into custody after police discovered pamphlets containing controversial material aimed at promoting conversions.

