Left Menu

Three Women Arrested in Satna for Alleged Anti-Conversion Activities

In Satna, Madhya Pradesh, three women were arrested for allegedly trying to convert people to Christianity. The arrests were made under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act after a complaint was lodged, accusing them of offering to cure a man's father in exchange for conversion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Satna | Updated: 19-10-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 11:18 IST
Three Women Arrested in Satna for Alleged Anti-Conversion Activities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh have detained three women for allegedly attempting to convert local residents to Christianity, a police official reported on Saturday.

The enforcement of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, an anti-conversion legislation, led to their arrest following a complaint filed by a local man. The trio allegedly approached Adarsh Tripathi, promising a cure for his ailing father if he embraced Christianity.

Tripathi further alleged that the women made derogatory comments about Hinduism. The suspects, Sonu Saket, Parvati Saket, and Archana Saket, were subsequently taken into custody after police discovered pamphlets containing controversial material aimed at promoting conversions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024