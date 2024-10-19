Left Menu

Global Crisis: Freedom of Expression Under Siege in Gaza

Freedom of expression faces severe threats amid the Gaza conflict, with journalists targeted and pro-Palestinian supporters suppressed. U.N. investigator Irene Khan highlighted censorship, media bans, and restricted protests. Khan calls for journalist protection, criticizing global silence over attacks in Gaza and stressing the pivotal role of journalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 19-10-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 11:42 IST
The conflict in Gaza has significantly escalated threats to freedom of expression, with both journalists in the region and Palestinian supporters globally facing targeting and suppression. According to Irene Khan, a United Nations expert, this troubling trend involves direct attacks on media personnel as well as censorship policies.

Khan's report points to critical issues such as the banning of media outlets like Al Jazeera and the imposition of censorship within Israel and the occupied territories. She condemns the systematic silencing of critical journalism and the consequential impact on documenting potential international crimes.

Protests supporting Palestinians face severe crackdowns across various regions, with bans enacted in some European countries and harsh responses witnessed on college campuses in the U.S. Khan emphasizes the need for international measures to protect journalists effectively, equating their role to that of humanitarian workers in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

