Delhi High Court Demands Overhaul of Court Washroom Facilities

The Delhi High Court has mandated an inspection of washroom facilities in all district courts to ensure hygiene and safety, especially for women. The court urged swift action and improvements, emphasizing the necessity of clean and secure toilets for female lawyers and the need for regular maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Delhi High Court has mandated a comprehensive inspection of washroom facilities across all district courts in the city, focusing on hygiene, functionality, and safety. The court emphasized that access to clean and secure toilets is a fundamental necessity, particularly for women.

Justice Sanjeev Narula directed each Principal District and Sessions Judge to oversee these inspections within their jurisdictions, ensuring all washrooms, especially those for female members of the legal profession, meet basic sanitary standards. The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) was tasked with coordinating necessary repairs and improvements.

The directive follows a petition by a female lawyer, which highlighted the deplorable conditions of washrooms, particularly in the Saket district court. The court has appointed a commissioner to assess the women's washrooms and submit a detailed report by December 5, with recommendations for future maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

