Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar Stands with TSPSC Aspirants in Protest
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar joined TSPSC Group 1 aspirants in a protest demanding the postponement of Mains exams. He led a 'Chalo Secretariat' rally to address their concerns to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Police intervention marked the demonstration's escalation.
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed solidarity with the TSPSC Group 1 aspirants on Saturday, joining their call to postpone the Mains exam scheduled for later this month. The protest took place at Ashok Nagar, a hub for civil services coaching in the city.
Kumar's involvement came amid chants against the Congress government, as he squatted in support of the aspirants sharing their grievances. Accompanied by numerous youth, a 'Chalo Secretariat' march was organized to convey these issues directly to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
Tensions rose when police allegedly prevented Kumar from proceeding, leading him to address the crowd from atop a vehicle. His staff later claimed government willingness to discuss the matter. The event followed several days of protest against exam scheduling and government orders affecting recruitment and reservation.
