Mystery in the Fields: Mortar Shell Defused Near Border

An old, rusted mortar shell was discovered in a field near the International Border in Kathua district on Saturday, authorities reported.

The relic was spotted by Balkrishan, a tractor driver, while working in a field at village Spalwan, close to the border police post Chakra in the Hiranagar sector, officials stated.

Responding promptly, a bomb disposal squad was dispatched to the location, where they successfully defused the potentially dangerous shell with no resultant damage.

