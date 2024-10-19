Left Menu

Mystery in the Fields: Mortar Shell Defused Near Border

A rusted mortar shell was discovered in a field near the International Border in Kathua district and successfully defused by a bomb disposal squad. It was found by a tractor driver named Balkrishan in the Hiranagar sector, causing no damage upon defusal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An old, rusted mortar shell was discovered in a field near the International Border in Kathua district on Saturday, authorities reported.

The relic was spotted by Balkrishan, a tractor driver, while working in a field at village Spalwan, close to the border police post Chakra in the Hiranagar sector, officials stated.

Responding promptly, a bomb disposal squad was dispatched to the location, where they successfully defused the potentially dangerous shell with no resultant damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

