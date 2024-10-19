Mystery in the Fields: Mortar Shell Defused Near Border
A rusted mortar shell was discovered in a field near the International Border in Kathua district and successfully defused by a bomb disposal squad. It was found by a tractor driver named Balkrishan in the Hiranagar sector, causing no damage upon defusal.
An old, rusted mortar shell was discovered in a field near the International Border in Kathua district on Saturday, authorities reported.
The relic was spotted by Balkrishan, a tractor driver, while working in a field at village Spalwan, close to the border police post Chakra in the Hiranagar sector, officials stated.
Responding promptly, a bomb disposal squad was dispatched to the location, where they successfully defused the potentially dangerous shell with no resultant damage.
