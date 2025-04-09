Explosive Tensions: IED Blast Rocks Indo-Pak Border in Punjab

An urgent alert has been issued along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab after a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan sustained serious injuries due to an improvised explosive device (IED) blast. The incident, unprecedented in this region, occurred near Dorangla village in Gurdaspur district during an area domination patrol.

The blast is the first of its kind involving IEDs in this area, sparking heightened security measures. The BSF, currently engaged in technical and forensic investigations, aims to lodge a formal protest with the Pakistan Rangers, citing this new threat.

The situation underscores the escalating dangers faced by security personnel, who remain on high alert to prevent further tragedies. Officers have conducted a security review, and additional precautions are being taken to safeguard the area and its civilians from potential threats.

