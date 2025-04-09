Left Menu

Explosive Tensions: IED Blast Rocks Indo-Pak Border in Punjab

A BSF jawan was seriously injured in an IED blast along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. This marks the first use of IEDs in this area. Following the incident, the BSF has intensified security measures and plans to lodge a formal protest with Pakistan. Further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Amritsar | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:57 IST
An urgent alert has been issued along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab after a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan sustained serious injuries due to an improvised explosive device (IED) blast. The incident, unprecedented in this region, occurred near Dorangla village in Gurdaspur district during an area domination patrol.

The blast is the first of its kind involving IEDs in this area, sparking heightened security measures. The BSF, currently engaged in technical and forensic investigations, aims to lodge a formal protest with the Pakistan Rangers, citing this new threat.

The situation underscores the escalating dangers faced by security personnel, who remain on high alert to prevent further tragedies. Officers have conducted a security review, and additional precautions are being taken to safeguard the area and its civilians from potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

