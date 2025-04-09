Diplomatic Tensions Rise: France-Russia Border Incident Escalates

France's ambassador in Moscow has been called to the Russian foreign ministry following the temporary detention of a Russian ministry employee by French border guards. The incident was reported by the Russian state news agency RIA, citing ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The employee was detained by French authorities at an unspecified airport before eventually being allowed entry into the country. However, the individual spent a day confined in the airport's border zone, according to Zakharova. In response to the incident, the Russian embassy in Paris lodged a formal protest with the French foreign ministry.

As of now, there has been no official comment from either French law enforcement or the French foreign ministry on the matter. Maria Zakharova emphasized that Russia does not intend to overlook this episode, suggesting it could lead to further diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)