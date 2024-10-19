Left Menu

Assam Police Successfully Push Back Bangladeshi Infiltrator

A Bangladeshi infiltrator was apprehended by Assam Police in Karimganj district and returned to Bangladesh. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the incident on social media, highlighting ongoing efforts to prevent illegal entries amid unrest in Bangladesh. The BSF and Assam Police have increased border security vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 18:01 IST
In a notable operation, Assam Police have detained a Bangladeshi man identified as Md. Arif in Karimganj district for illegal infiltration from Bangladesh. The individual was subsequently handed over to authorities from the neighboring country.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded the police's efforts via a social media post, emphasizing the state's commitment to securing the India-Bangladesh border amid increasing unrest in Bangladesh.

With around 115 individuals apprehended and sent back during recent incidents, the BSF has bolstered its patrols across the 1,885-kilometer border, while Assam Police remain vigilant to prevent unlawful entries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

