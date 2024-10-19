Assam Police Successfully Push Back Bangladeshi Infiltrator

In a notable operation, Assam Police have detained a Bangladeshi man identified as Md. Arif in Karimganj district for illegal infiltration from Bangladesh. The individual was subsequently handed over to authorities from the neighboring country.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded the police's efforts via a social media post, emphasizing the state's commitment to securing the India-Bangladesh border amid increasing unrest in Bangladesh.

With around 115 individuals apprehended and sent back during recent incidents, the BSF has bolstered its patrols across the 1,885-kilometer border, while Assam Police remain vigilant to prevent unlawful entries.

