Left Menu

Army Man Booked for Assaulting RPF Constable in Gwalior

An army officer was charged with sexually harassing and assaulting a woman constable of the Railway Protection Force outside Gwalior railway station. The constable's colleagues intervened, leading to the officer's arrest. He faces charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 18:02 IST
Army Man Booked for Assaulting RPF Constable in Gwalior
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An army officer in Gwalior has been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting a Railway Protection Force (RPF) woman constable, according to a police official.

The troubling incident reportedly occurred late Friday night just outside the Gwalior railway station, drawing significant concern and attention.

The officer's actions resulted in charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74, 115, and 296. A detailed report will be sent to army authorities for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024