Army Man Booked for Assaulting RPF Constable in Gwalior

An army officer in Gwalior has been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting a Railway Protection Force (RPF) woman constable, according to a police official.

The troubling incident reportedly occurred late Friday night just outside the Gwalior railway station, drawing significant concern and attention.

The officer's actions resulted in charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74, 115, and 296. A detailed report will be sent to army authorities for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)