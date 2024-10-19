Army Man Booked for Assaulting RPF Constable in Gwalior
An army officer was charged with sexually harassing and assaulting a woman constable of the Railway Protection Force outside Gwalior railway station. The constable's colleagues intervened, leading to the officer's arrest. He faces charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
An army officer in Gwalior has been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting a Railway Protection Force (RPF) woman constable, according to a police official.
The troubling incident reportedly occurred late Friday night just outside the Gwalior railway station, drawing significant concern and attention.
The officer's actions resulted in charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74, 115, and 296. A detailed report will be sent to army authorities for further action.
