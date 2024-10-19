Controversy Over HYDRA Agency and Farmhouse Demolitions
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticizes BRS leaders for opposing the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA). He claims they fear the demolition of their illegally constructed farmhouses. Reddy challenges BRS leaders to allow verification of their properties' legality.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has alleged that leaders of the ruling BRS party are against the newly established Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA), fearing the potential demolition of their farmhouses.
During an event, Reddy likened HYDRA's role to that of an 'elephant goad' targeting illegal structures built on water bodies or government land. He urged citizens with legally approved homes not to worry amidst rumors possibly affecting the state's progress and the real estate sector.
The Chief Minister questioned whether BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and MLA T Harish Rao would consent to verifying the legality of their estates. He suggested forming a fact-finding committee to address the issue. Despite no demolitions under the Musi rejuvenation project, Reddy accused the BRS of dramatizing it to shield their assets.
