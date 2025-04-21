Reddy Accuses Congress and BRS of Aiding AIMIM in Hyderabad MLC Poll

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has accused Congress and BRS of helping AIMIM secure victory in the upcoming MLC election in Hyderabad by opting out of the contest. Reddy questioned how these parties could claim to be secular while supporting AIMIM, which he labeled as 'rank communal.'

He pointed out that Congress and BRS typically field candidates in AIMIM strongholds during other elections to divide the anti-AIMIM vote. But their decision not to contest the upcoming MLC election on April 23 suggests support for Asaduddin Owaisi's party, Reddy asserted.

He called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to explain their party's positions, highlighting that Congress, BRS, and AIMIM are 'cut from the same cloth.' The Legislative Council election in Hyderabad pits BJP's N Goutham Rao against AIMIM's Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi, with Congress and BRS abstaining.

(With inputs from agencies.)