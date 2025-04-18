BJP Accuses Congress and BRS of Colluding with AIMIM in Hyderabad MLC Election

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has called upon the ruling Congress and main opposition BRS to clarify why they are abstaining from the April 23 MLC election in Hyderabad.

Reddy accused both parties of covertly supporting the AIMIM candidate by not contesting the election. He suggested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's secularism stance is contradictory when aligned with AIMIM, a party he termed as 'communal'.

Despite these allegations, the Congress has rebutted claims of supporting AIMIM. Meanwhile, BJP is set to contest the election, offering a direct challenge to AIMIM.

(With inputs from agencies.)