Left Menu

Tensions in Telangana: BRS Protests Over Police Actions

Tension flared in Kamareddy, Telangana, as BRS members clashed with police over the removal of banners honoring Ambedkar. Protests ensued, leading to a controversial arrest. Allegations of police mistreatment sparked significant backlash, with BRS leaders demanding accountability and condemning the actions as a violation of rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:59 IST
Tensions in Telangana: BRS Protests Over Police Actions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Kamareddy district of Telangana, mild tension erupted on Monday as BRS members objected to the removal of banners near Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue during his birth anniversary celebration. The incident began when the Panchayat secretary attempted to remove these banners, sparking a confrontation with BRS members, according to police reports.

The situation escalated when BRS workers staged a road blockade, leading to several arrests. Amid the melee, a former local body representative reportedly resisted arrest, resulting in an unintentional wardrobe mishap, which became a viral video on social media. The video further fueled allegations that police had mistreated a Dalit protester.

In response to the incident, over 200 people gathered to protest the alleged police actions. Although police released the man from custody, they denied any deliberate misconduct. Meanwhile, BRS leaders, including K T Rama Rao and MLC K Kavitha, have condemned the actions, demanding accountability and immediate suspension of involved officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025