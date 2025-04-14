Tensions in Telangana: BRS Protests Over Police Actions

In Kamareddy district of Telangana, mild tension erupted on Monday as BRS members objected to the removal of banners near Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue during his birth anniversary celebration. The incident began when the Panchayat secretary attempted to remove these banners, sparking a confrontation with BRS members, according to police reports.

The situation escalated when BRS workers staged a road blockade, leading to several arrests. Amid the melee, a former local body representative reportedly resisted arrest, resulting in an unintentional wardrobe mishap, which became a viral video on social media. The video further fueled allegations that police had mistreated a Dalit protester.

In response to the incident, over 200 people gathered to protest the alleged police actions. Although police released the man from custody, they denied any deliberate misconduct. Meanwhile, BRS leaders, including K T Rama Rao and MLC K Kavitha, have condemned the actions, demanding accountability and immediate suspension of involved officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)