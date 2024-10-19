Left Menu

Court to Decide on Excavation Survey at Gyanvapi Complex

The court has concluded arguments regarding the petition for an excavation survey at the Gyanvapi Complex. The Hindu side seeks further excavation, while the Muslim side opposes, citing previous surveys by the ASI. A decision on whether to proceed with the excavation is expected on October 25.

Varanasi | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:51 IST
Court to Decide on Excavation Survey at Gyanvapi Complex
  • Country:
  • India

Final arguments concluded on Saturday concerning a petition for an excavation survey at the Gyanvapi Complex. Legal representatives for the Hindu side are advocating for a comprehensive review through excavation.

Conversely, the Muslim side, supported by the Waqf Board, has contested this call for further survey. They argue that a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has already been conducted and question the necessity and practicality of additional excavation.

The court, presided over by Civil Judge Senior Division Jugal Kishore Shambhu, will deliver its decision on the matter on October 25, following an extensive hearing process involving submissions from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

