Dollar Surge Amid Fed Policy and Election Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar maintained strength nearing a 2.5-month high due to expectations of the Federal Reserve's measured policy easing and a close U.S. election race. Rising Treasury yields further pressured global currencies. Analysts anticipate further Fed rate cuts, impacting global market strategies and foreign exchange dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar held just below a 2.5-month high this Tuesday, amid expectations that the Federal Reserve would ease its policy cautiously. A highly competitive U.S. election campaign also kept investors nervous, contributing to the dollar's strengthened position.

Boosted by climbing Treasury yields, the dollar put pressure on the yen, euro, and sterling, a trend noticeable in recent weeks as traders reconsidered rapid U.S. rate cut bets. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields climbed 3 basis points in London trading, reaching a 12-week peak.

The market now sees an 87% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut next month. Meanwhile, U.S. elections dominate focus; a Republican sweep may trigger a stronger dollar, while other outcomes present varying impacts on the greenback's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

