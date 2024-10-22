Dollar Surge Amid Fed Policy and Election Uncertainty
The U.S. dollar maintained strength nearing a 2.5-month high due to expectations of the Federal Reserve's measured policy easing and a close U.S. election race. Rising Treasury yields further pressured global currencies. Analysts anticipate further Fed rate cuts, impacting global market strategies and foreign exchange dynamics.
The U.S. dollar held just below a 2.5-month high this Tuesday, amid expectations that the Federal Reserve would ease its policy cautiously. A highly competitive U.S. election campaign also kept investors nervous, contributing to the dollar's strengthened position.
Boosted by climbing Treasury yields, the dollar put pressure on the yen, euro, and sterling, a trend noticeable in recent weeks as traders reconsidered rapid U.S. rate cut bets. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields climbed 3 basis points in London trading, reaching a 12-week peak.
The market now sees an 87% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut next month. Meanwhile, U.S. elections dominate focus; a Republican sweep may trigger a stronger dollar, while other outcomes present varying impacts on the greenback's trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen Sets Eyes on Europe with Prague Visit
Tsai Ing-wen's Diplomatic Mission: Navigating Tensions with China on European Visit
Hanwha Aerospace's Global Expansion: Doubling European Arm Revenue by 2027
Investors Brace for Impact: Rate Cuts, Tensions, and Earnings in Focus
Investors Reassess Fed Rate Cuts Amid High Job Growth