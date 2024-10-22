Dollar Surge Amid Fed Policy and Election Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar held just below a 2.5-month high this Tuesday, amid expectations that the Federal Reserve would ease its policy cautiously. A highly competitive U.S. election campaign also kept investors nervous, contributing to the dollar's strengthened position.

Boosted by climbing Treasury yields, the dollar put pressure on the yen, euro, and sterling, a trend noticeable in recent weeks as traders reconsidered rapid U.S. rate cut bets. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields climbed 3 basis points in London trading, reaching a 12-week peak.

The market now sees an 87% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut next month. Meanwhile, U.S. elections dominate focus; a Republican sweep may trigger a stronger dollar, while other outcomes present varying impacts on the greenback's trajectory.

