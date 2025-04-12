China Advances Nuclear Technology, Deepens IAEA Partnership for Peace and Progress

In a major demonstration of growing international cooperation and technological advancement, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, concluded a week-long visit to China, lauding the country’s rapid progress in nuclear energy and reaffirming its strong support for peaceful nuclear development. The visit underscored China’s evolving leadership role in nuclear science and its commitment to multilateralism, sustainability, and non-proliferation.

Strengthening Global Partnerships

In high-level meetings with Chinese leaders, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Director General Grossi praised China’s commitment to using nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and its alignment with the IAEA’s mission. The two exchanged views on China’s growing role in international nuclear governance, with Wang Yi reaffirming China’s dedication to multilateral diplomacy and the global non-proliferation regime.

“China is making remarkable progress in nuclear energy and remains a dedicated partner in ensuring that nuclear science contributes to peace and sustainable development,” said Mr. Grossi during his discussions in Beijing.

Expanding Nuclear Capacity and Innovation

China currently operates 58 civil nuclear reactors and is constructing nearly 30 more—representing almost half of all new nuclear power units under development globally. This expansion includes advanced pressurized water reactors and cutting-edge Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), a focus area during Mr. Grossi’s visit.

At the Hainan Changjiang Nuclear Power Plant, Mr. Grossi viewed one of the most advanced SMR installations in the world and presented a User Requirements Document outlining global standards for SMR development. The document addresses crucial aspects such as safety, licensing, efficiency, and public acceptance.

“China is at the forefront of deploying SMRs, which offer flexible, safer, and more affordable nuclear options to support the global energy transition,” Grossi stated. “This marks a pivotal step for future deployment worldwide.”

AI and Innovative Technology in Nuclear Operations

In meetings with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), Grossi signed a new cooperation arrangement with China Nuclear Power Engineering to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and innovative digital tools to optimize performance and safety at nuclear facilities.

“This collaboration highlights the intersection of nuclear energy and cutting-edge technology,” said CNNC President Shen Yanfeng. “With AI, we can revolutionize plant operations, predictive maintenance, and emergency response capabilities.”

Nuclear Energy and Climate Goals

Grossi’s visit also focused on nuclear energy's central role in China’s ambitious climate agenda. In discussions with Liu Zhenmin, China’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, he acknowledged China’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to a cleaner, more resilient energy grid.

China’s national strategy includes a pledge made by President Xi Jinping to peak CO₂ emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060. Nuclear power, with its low-carbon footprint, is key to meeting these targets.

During visits to major energy players such as the State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) and China Huaneng Group (CHNG), Mr. Grossi explored innovative projects including smart grid integration and green hydrogen initiatives linked to nuclear infrastructure.

Ensuring Nuclear Safety and Non-Proliferation

The IAEA and China reaffirmed their mutual commitment to nuclear safety and security through enhanced regulatory cooperation. Grossi met with Dong Baotong, head of the National Nuclear Safety Administration, agreeing to expand technical assistance and safety training programs.

“China’s scale-up in nuclear must be matched with robust safety oversight and transparent practices,” said Mr. Grossi. “This partnership helps reinforce global safety norms.”

Nuclear for Development: Health, Food, and Education

China also plays a critical role in IAEA’s Atoms4Food, Atoms4Health, and Atoms4Peace initiatives. Mr. Grossi met with Luo Zhaohui, Director of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), to discuss China's support for nuclear applications in agriculture, medicine, and water management.

Additionally, the IAEA and the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) signed a Country Programme Framework (CPF) to enhance nuclear training, research, and peaceful technology deployment over the coming years. A separate arrangement with a Chinese university consortium will expand education and capacity building in nuclear science.

China’s support of the IAEA Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme, which promotes women in STEM fields, was also acknowledged during the trip.

Empowering the Next Generation

A highlight of the visit was Mr. Grossi’s speech at Peking University, where he addressed students at the School of International Studies. He emphasized the IAEA’s multifaceted role in energy, security, and science diplomacy.

“We must empower the next generation to tackle global challenges with science, dialogue, and innovation,” he said, engaging with students and faculty on topics ranging from climate change to international cooperation.

A Longstanding Partnership with Global Impact

China, a member of the IAEA since 1984, is currently engaged in over 100 technical cooperation projects—spanning nuclear medicine, environmental monitoring, power generation, and more.

As his visit concluded, Grossi reiterated the importance of the IAEA-China relationship as a pillar for global progress in nuclear technology.

“China’s leadership in peaceful nuclear development is a beacon for the world. Together, we are shaping a future where nuclear science uplifts lives, protects the planet, and unites nations in shared purpose.”