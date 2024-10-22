Telangana ACB Uncovers Over Rs 5 Crore in Assets

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has made significant progress in a disproportionate assets case against an Additional Collector in Ranga Reddy district. Assets worth over Rs five crore have been discovered during raids at several locations linked to the officer, the bureau announced on Tuesday.

The investigation involved searches at four different places, besides the home of the accused, M V Bhoopal Reddy, and his close relatives. The ACB has disclosed that the estimated value of both movable and immovable assets found stands at around Rs 5,05,71,676. These assets are deemed disproportionate to the officer's known sources of income.

Earlier this year, the accused officer was apprehended by the ACB for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh. The current investigation reveals that the actual market value of the discovered properties could be significantly higher than the documented valuation, indicating a larger issue at hand.

