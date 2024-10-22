Left Menu

Tragedy at Z-Morh Tunnel: Terror Strikes Ganderbal

A terror attack at the Z-Morh tunnel construction site in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in seven fatalities, including a doctor and six laborers. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the site to assess the situation and discuss safety measures with officials from APCO Infratech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Ganderbal district's Gagangir area following a deadly terror attack that claimed seven lives, officials reported.

The attack occurred at the Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, involving terrorists who indiscriminately fired upon laborers and a doctor at the construction site.

Officials said Sinha met with APCO Infratech representatives to evaluate the situation and ensure enhanced safety measures for the workers. Five individuals remain hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

