Tragedy at Z-Morh Tunnel: Terror Strikes Ganderbal

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Ganderbal district's Gagangir area following a deadly terror attack that claimed seven lives, officials reported.

The attack occurred at the Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, involving terrorists who indiscriminately fired upon laborers and a doctor at the construction site.

Officials said Sinha met with APCO Infratech representatives to evaluate the situation and ensure enhanced safety measures for the workers. Five individuals remain hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)