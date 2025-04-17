Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Pakistan’s Disruption Tactics and Health Initiatives in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha labeled Pakistan as a 'failed state', accusing it of continuing efforts to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir by sending terrorists to the region. He called for public cooperation in maintaining peace by reporting individuals disrupting community welfare.

During a public event in Bhaderwah, Sinha emphasized the need for coordination between police, security forces, and the administration to eradicate terrorism. He acknowledged Pakistan's internal struggles and criticized its inability to provide basic facilities to its citizens while disturbing peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

In efforts to enhance regional healthcare, Sinha inaugurated week-long mega surgical camps in Doda and Kishtwar, organized by Rotary International. The initiative, supporting access to effective healthcare, highlights the administration's focus on improving infrastructure and essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)