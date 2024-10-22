Pakistan's Parliament Set to Nominate New Chief Justice Amid Judicial Reforms
A special parliamentary committee in Pakistan is set to nominate the next chief justice from among the top three senior Supreme Court judges, following the recently enacted 26th Constitutional Amendment. This amendment alters the appointment process from one adhering to seniority to a committee recommendation. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has chosen not to participate in the committee, criticizing the manner of the amendment's passage.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A special parliamentary committee in Islamabad will convene on Tuesday to nominate Pakistan's next chief justice following the 26th Constitutional Amendment. This change adjusts the appointment from seniority-based appointment to a committee-recommended process, selecting from the top three senior Supreme Court judges.
The amendment marks a significant shift in judicial appointments, aiming to reduce the judiciary's former autonomy. Previously, the most senior judge would automatically ascend to the role of chief justice. The incumbent Justice, Qazi Faez Isa, is set to retire, and the traditional expectation was that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah would succeed him.
However, with the new amendment, the appointment will now come from the special committee's recommendation. The PTI party has abstained from participating, labeling the amendments and their passage as illegal and criticizing the perceived erosion of judicial independence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mexican Judiciary Reform: President Sheinbaum Stands Firm
26th Constitutional Amendment Sparks Controversy and Coalition Maneuvering in Pakistan
Pakistan's 26th Constitutional Amendment Sparks Political Tension
Pakistan Poised for Judicial Shake-Up: 26th Constitutional Amendment on the Horizon
Pakistan's Federal Cabinet Approves 26th Constitutional Amendment