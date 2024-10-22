Pakistan's Parliament Set to Nominate New Chief Justice Amid Judicial Reforms

A special parliamentary committee in Islamabad will convene on Tuesday to nominate Pakistan's next chief justice following the 26th Constitutional Amendment. This change adjusts the appointment from seniority-based appointment to a committee-recommended process, selecting from the top three senior Supreme Court judges.

The amendment marks a significant shift in judicial appointments, aiming to reduce the judiciary's former autonomy. Previously, the most senior judge would automatically ascend to the role of chief justice. The incumbent Justice, Qazi Faez Isa, is set to retire, and the traditional expectation was that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah would succeed him.

However, with the new amendment, the appointment will now come from the special committee's recommendation. The PTI party has abstained from participating, labeling the amendments and their passage as illegal and criticizing the perceived erosion of judicial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)