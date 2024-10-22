Iraq Eliminates Key ISIS Leaders in Hamrin Mountains Operation

Iraq's Prime Minister declared a significant victory against the Islamic State on Tuesday, confirming the death of its leader in Iraq, Jassim al-Mazroui Abu Abdul Qader, alongside eight senior figures, during a military operation.

The operation was executed by Iraq's counterterrorism forces, aided by the national security service and with support from international coalition allies. The Joint Operations Command highlighted the extensive intelligence collaboration that led to the killings in the Hamrin Mountains.

Furthermore, officials reported the seizure of substantial arms and ammunition. Last month's U.S.-Iraq agreement on winding down coalition forces' military presence marks another pivotal step in Iraq's journey towards self-reliance against remaining Islamic State elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)