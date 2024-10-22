Left Menu

Iraq Eliminates Key ISIS Leaders in Hamrin Mountains Operation

Iraq's Prime Minister announced the killing of the Islamic State's Iraq leader along with eight senior members in a military operation. This action was carried out by counterterrorism forces with international support. The operation yielded large weapon seizures, with further identification confirmation pending DNA results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:08 IST
Iraq Eliminates Key ISIS Leaders in Hamrin Mountains Operation
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq's Prime Minister declared a significant victory against the Islamic State on Tuesday, confirming the death of its leader in Iraq, Jassim al-Mazroui Abu Abdul Qader, alongside eight senior figures, during a military operation.

The operation was executed by Iraq's counterterrorism forces, aided by the national security service and with support from international coalition allies. The Joint Operations Command highlighted the extensive intelligence collaboration that led to the killings in the Hamrin Mountains.

Furthermore, officials reported the seizure of substantial arms and ammunition. Last month's U.S.-Iraq agreement on winding down coalition forces' military presence marks another pivotal step in Iraq's journey towards self-reliance against remaining Islamic State elements.

