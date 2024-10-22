Left Menu

Spain's Bid for Renewable Energy Immunity Rejected

Spain lost an appeal in a London court to claim immunity in a renewable energy incentive case. Two investors were awarded 101 million euros, a decision upheld by the Court of Appeal, affirming that ICSID awards cannot be opposed based on state immunity. Zimbabwe's similar appeal was also dismissed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:17 IST
Spain's Bid for Renewable Energy Immunity Rejected

Spain's effort to claim sovereign immunity in a high-profile case concerning renewable energy incentives was rejected by a London court on Tuesday. The legal battle, involving multimillion-euro claims, centers around Infrastructure Services Luxembourg and Energia Termosolar, who brought the case under the Energy Charter Treaty a decade ago.

After an arbitration process, the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) awarded the investors 101 million euros. The award was subsequently registered at London's High Court, which last year refused Spain's attempt to overturn the decision, citing sovereign immunity.

On appeal, the Court of Appeal dismissed Spain's claims, emphasizing that states adhering to the ICSID convention cannot contest awards on the grounds of state immunity. Notably, the ruling coincided with a separate case involving Zimbabwe, which faced similar rejection regarding its claim to state immunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024