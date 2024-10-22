Left Menu

ATM Scam Trio Caught Red-Handed in East Delhi

Three men, Rahul Kumar Singh, Gaurav Kumar, and Deepak Patel, were arrested in east Delhi for allegedly using ATM scams to cheat people at night. They used glue tactics to trap cards, noted down PINs, and swindled victims. Rahul, the gang leader, is a repeat offender.

Updated: 22-10-2024 19:28 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested three individuals—Rahul Kumar Singh, Gaurav Kumar, and Deepak Patel—for allegedly duping ATM users in east Delhi, especially at night. The three are residents of Badarpur and are suspected in at least eight cheating incidents.

The police set a trap near the DND roundabout following a tip-off and apprehended the trio on Monday at around 4 pm. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh stated that the gang employed a deceptive method by applying glue in the ATM card slots. Victims were misled into leaving their cards, which the gang later retrieved to extract money.

Rahul Kumar Singh, known as the leader of the group, has a history of similar offenses dating back to 2011, including cases in Gujarat, Daman, and Uttar Pradesh. Thanks to prompt action, authorities have successfully disrupted their criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

