Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Repackaged Expired Food

The Delhi High Court raised concerns about expired food products being sold after repackaging with new expiry dates. The court, addressing a public interest litigation, discussed measures to combat this practice, such as introducing QR codes tracking original expiry dates for better enforcement and consumer protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:30 IST
The Delhi High Court has voiced serious concerns about the alarming practice of selling expired food products that have been repackaged with new expiry dates, posing a significant risk to public health.

During a hearing on Tuesday, the court noted this cannot be allowed as a business model and demanded strict measures be devised to curb such activities. The court's scrutiny resulted from a public interest litigation initiated in response to multiple reports of such deceptive practices.

Advocate Shwetasree Mazumdar, acting as amicus curiae, proposed the use of QR codes for all packaged food items to ensure traceability of expiry dates, thus preventing tampering. The court has sought further suggestions from authorities to enhance sample collection and testing, while also directing alleged counterfeiters to appear in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

